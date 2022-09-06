Andrew Peasley Earns Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Honor

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 5, 2022) – University of Wyoming Cowboy junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was selected as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in leading Wyoming to a 40-37 double-overtime home win over Tulsa last Saturday.



With the Cowboys trailing by 10 points, 24-34, with 14:54 remaining in the game, Peasley guided the Cowboys on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes (66.7 percent) for 256 yards, 2 TD passes and 0 interceptions on the day. His touchdown passes went for 48 and 51 yards. The 51-yarder came with 6:19 remaining in the game to tie the game at 34-34 and force overtime.



He also led Wyoming in rushing with 45 yards and he accounted for 301 yards of total offense. Peasley guided the Cowboys on six offensive scoring drives and accounted for 12 of Wyoming’s 17 first downs (10 passing and 2 rushing). He also connected with eight different receivers on the day.



Peasley is a native of La Grande, Ore., where he played at La Grande High School. He is in his first season at Wyoming after transferring from Utah State University this past offseason.



This is Peasley’s second Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week award of his career. He also earned the award in the 2020 when he guided Utah State to a victory over New Mexico.