An “Event-full” Weekend Ahead, includes Jalan Crossland Concert

There’s quite a bit of events and activities occurring this weekend, starting today. Here’s a list:

Friday, September 9th. Concert featuring Jalan Crossland and Joshua James performing at Lander City Park, 6pm-9pm

Saturday, September 10th Wyoming131 Gravel Grinder. 5:30 am-7 pm. A 131-mile cycling experience. Course weaves through Red Desert, Louis Lake Road (Forest Road 300) and ending in Lander

Saturday, September 10th Castle Gardens Tour. 9am-2pm. Transportation provided from Riverton Museum $20 per person. Reservations required. Call 856 2665. View the petroglyphs and tour the area.

Saturday, September 10th. 2022 Rendezvous City Beef Roundup. 10am-4pm, Central Wyoming College Campus at the Intertribal Center Patio. Tickets from www.cwc.edu/roundup, $20 individual $35 family prices include food voucher of $5 for individuals and $10 for families. Speakers, classes, vendors and producer booths, steak sample tastings. Tours of CWC’s Rustler Cattle Company facility. Steak and wine pairing class 4pm, VIP tickets and steak tasting 5pm.

Saturday, September 10th. Walk to End Alzheimer’s Registration 8;30a, at Lander City park. Contact info 307 332 1323

Sunday, September 11th. National Museum of Military vehicles invites you to its inaugural Honor and Remembrance service at noon, Sept 11th. There will be no admission charge to the museum on this day.