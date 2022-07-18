Ambulance Monthly Report on County Agenda Tuesday Morning

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session on Tuesday morning with a monthly report from Frontier Ambulance and the annual report from Fremont County Museums. Two concerns from residents will be presented, including topics from Sally Kessler and Chris Pendergraff. Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks will present updates on the Riverview Cutoff project and on a Union Pass Maintenance complaint. There will be four interviews for various county boards as well. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in Lander. The meeting may also be viewed via Zoom.