Amber Alert: Three Children taken from Arapahoe Home Found Safe and Sound

UPDATE: The three youngsters were found in Riverton at mid-morning Tuesday at an apartment complex safe and sound.

Original post:

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Wind River Police Department.

Suspect and children are reported to still potentially be in the Riverton, WY area in a black Ford Fusion with broken out rear window. The non-custodial mother forcibly removed three children from the custodial grandparent’s home.

The mother is Serena Perea, and she is reported to be with Shelia Blackburn, aka No Seep. The children are Brodie Potter, age 4, a Native American male, 42 inches. Marcelina Potter, age 7, Native American female. Harley Potter, age 6, Native American female.