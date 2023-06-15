Death Notice:

Funeral services for Amanda LuRee Brown, 19, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Mary Brown’s residence, 469 Ethete Road, Ethete, Wyoming. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by a wake.

Miss Brown passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Billings, Montana.

Amanda was born on August 8, 2003 in Arleen, Montana.

A complete obituary will be published soon.