Almost Elton John” Benefit Concert for Dr. Miranda Townsend

One big event coming up this week is the benefit concert featuring Jerred Price who performs as Almost Elton John. The concert will benefit Dr. Miranda Townsend, a local veterinarian who was seriously injured in a horse accident in August and is now in recovery. The concert is set for Saturday, October 15th at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre. In addition to the concert, mocktails will be served and there will be a silent auction. The evening will be a night of rock and roll to benefit one of Fremont County’s finest people. ALL of the proceeds will go to Dr. Townsend. Tickets are $30 and available at The Stock Doc Veterinary Clinic.