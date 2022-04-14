All-Reservation track meet canceled

By Shawn O’Brate, Sports Writer

FORT WASHAKIE–A track meet that was going to be the first of its kind, scheduled for Thursday April 14th, has been canceled due to weather with no mention or rescheduling at the moment.

The track meet was meant for only middle schools that reside on the reservations including Wyoming Indian, Arapaho and Fort Washakie and was going to be the first annual meet with all teams being reservation-only.

Fort Washakie was set to be the host of the meet with track coach Shannon Stephenson and his athletes gaining a sort of home field advantage. Stay up to date on any rescheduling or future reservation track meets through the Wind River Radio Network stations, Wind River News and the Riverton Ranger newspaper.