BREAKING: All Entrances into Yellowstone still Closed due to Flooding, Landslides, Road and Bridge Failures

See the link below for the latest information:
Statement from Cam Sholly, Superintendent Yellowstone National Park:
“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” said superintendent Cam Sholly. “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners. We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event. We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors.”
We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: go.nps.gov/220613
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions
Stay informed about road status and weather conditions
Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding.
Effective immediately, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.
Closed entrances include:
North
Northeast
West
South
East
The power is out in multiple locations in the park.
Visitors planning on coming to Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks should pay close attention to the status of road conditions.
Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time.
Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected.
Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park are also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access.
With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.
Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing.
The National Park Service, surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming will work with the gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.
Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.
Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
Visit Park Roads.
To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.
- NPS photo
- NPS Photo