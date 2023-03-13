February 27, 1925 – March 6, 2023

Alice Mae Hoopengarner, 98, of Kinnear, Wyoming, died on March 6, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born on February 27, 1925 to Arthur & Beryl (Cook) Kleist in Portage, Wisconsin.

Alice was baptized and conformed in the Lutheran faith and was an active member and Deacon of Holy Nativity Church in Morton. She attended Valparaiso University earning a Masters Degree in History. She served in a WAC Detachment 9984th Technical Service Unit in the Pratt General Hospital, Coral Gables, Massachusetts as a Sergeant 1st Class Nurses Assistant during World War II in Florida. She was a Girl Scout Camp Counselor in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She taught High School & 6th Grade for many years at Morton High School. She filled many positions through out life as a Ranch wife, School Board Member, Senior Olympics, accomplished softball and tennis player, loved hiking and backpacking in the Wind River and Teton Mountains.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Hoopengarner; parents, Arthur & Beryl (Cook) Kleist; brother, Rollie (Loween) Kleist; sister, Ruth (Jack) Dickow; nephew, Charles (Chuckie) Dickow; sister-in-law, Betty Lou (Bill) MacAleenan; cousins, Don Hepler, and Mayne Babcock.

Survivors include daughter, Patricia Hoopengarner; grandson, Ben Hoopengarner; niece, Mary MacAleenan; nephews, Roger (Pat) MacAleenan, and Ross MacAleenan; cousins, Bev Hepler, and Arlene Babcock.

Memorials may be mailed directly to Holy Nativity Episcopal Church at Morton, 10925 US-26, Kinnear, WY 82516.

