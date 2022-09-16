April 1, 1947 – September 14, 2022

Alice Headley, 75, of Arapahoe passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A rosary and wake will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 50 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapahoe, WY., starting 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 19, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Alice Bell was born on April 1, 1947 in Riverton, WY to Christopher and Isabell (Friday) Bell. She grew up and lived on the Wind River Reservation her entire life. She graduated from St. Stephen’s High School.

Alice was baptized into the Catholic faith and also practiced Traditional Native American Ways.

She was a cook at the Black Coal Senior Center for over 40 years.

Alice enjoyed watching movies, crime shows, cooking, taking pictures, traveling, and celebrating holidays with her family.

She is survived by her sisters, Christina (John G) Bell and Chelsie Wolf; and numerous other relations.

She was preceded in death by her parents, numerous brothers and sisters; step father, Ben Friday; and numerous other relations.

