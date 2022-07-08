Alexandar Georgiev acquired by the Aves from Rangers

By Sasha Kandrach/ ColoradoAvalanche.com

On Thursday afternoon ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Colorado Avalanche acquired netminder Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for Colorado’s third-round and fifth-round selections in the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

For the Avalanche, fresh off becoming the 2021-22 Stanley Cup champions, there were decisions to make regarding their goaltending situation as Darcy Kuemper, who braced the majority of the workload in the regular season and during their victorious playoff run is an unrestricted free agent. And with free agency quickly approaching on July 13, and goaltenders being a hot commodity, the Avalanche had to act fast.

And they did.

For Georgiev, the move to come to Colorado should be a revitalizing one and present a positive opportunity for him to take on a larger workload than he had with the Rangers as he was the backup to reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

“He was excited,” Executive Vice President, General Manager and Alternate Governor Joe Sakic said on Thursday night in Montreal. “When he was a starter, he played really well. He wanted a bigger opportunity, and he’s got that opportunity. He was looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it; he played in a big market. He played in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We’re excited for him.”

The 26-year old hails from Ruse, Bulgaria, but moved to Russia shortly after he was born and as a dual citizen of both nations. He also competes for Russia in international hockey events. He was an undrafted free agent and signed with the Rangers in the summer of 2017 and has spent the last five seasons in the NHL where he owns an overall 58-48-11 record, a 2.94 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and eight shutouts in 129 career games, all with the Rangers.

Last season with the Rangers, Georgiev posted a 15-10-2 record this past season, including an 8-1-0 run with two shutouts in his last nine starts of the campaign.

Sakic shared his excitement for Georgiev and Czech netminder Pavel Francouz to be the goalie tandem for the Avalanche next season.

“I think they’re going to be a great duo,” Sakic said.