Alcohol remains the Primary Substance of Abuse in Coroner Investigated Deaths during 2022

Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie completed her 2022 Case Summary last week, which indicated the county saw 337 recorded deaths during the past year, a number 51 less than 2021, which was 388 deaths. Of the total number of 2002 deaths, 149, or 44.2 percent were coroner cases, 27 less than in 2021.
The leading cause of accidental deaths was motor vehicle crashes at 17. Second was drug and/or alcohol toxicity at 9 deaths, followed by falls, three, hypothermia at two, asphyxia at two, fire trauma at two and animal bites at one.
Ivie reported that “among Coroner cases for 2022, 33 percent (49) were “non-natural” in manner (accident, homicide, suicide, undetermined). This is nineteen less than that of 2021 (68). Of those:
The number of accidental deaths was 36, 1.5 times that of the national average for our population. There were 48 accidental deaths in 2021.
The number of deaths by suicide was 7, ten less than 2021 (17). This is about 1.8 times the national average for our population.
The number of deaths by homicide was 3, one more than that of 2021 (2).
Motor-vehicle/Traffic deaths: There have been 17 motor vehicle deaths in 2022 (one more than that in 2021). Twelve, or 70.5% of the total involved alcohol and/or drugs. This is over 3 times the national average for our population.”
DRUGS AND ALCOHOL
Total Drug and Alcohol related deaths account for 49 of all 149 cases, or 33 percent, slightly lower than 2021’s 34 percent. Of the non-natural deaths, 31 of 49 were drug/alcohol related, or 63 percent – a slight decrease from 2021’s 67 percent.
The contributing factor in accidental deaths in Fremont County of drugs and/or alcohol is at 66 percent (24 of 36 deaths), an increase from 62 percent in 2021.
Of all 49 total drug and alcohol related deaths, the primary substance of abuse in Fremont County remains alcohol at 33 (67 percent). Methamphetamine is at 16 (down from 19 in 2021). Cannabis is at 5 (up from 3 in 2021). Fentanyl is at 5 (down from 7 in 2021). Benzodiazepines are at 2. Opiates, excluding Fentanyl (oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine etc.) are at 1. Note: some cases involve more than one substance relating to drug and/or alcohoI.
Ivie reported during a County Commission meeting earlier this moth that there were three unclaimed burials during the past year. Two burials were completed at the Coroner’s Cemetery in Lander adjacent to the Wyoming Life Resource Center and one, for a Veteran, was completed at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper.
The good news delivered by the Coroner was that suicide numbers were reduced from 17 in 2021 to 7 in 2022.