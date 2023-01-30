Alcohol remains the Primary Substance of Abuse in Coroner Investigated Deaths during 2022

Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie completed her 2022 Case Summary last week, which indicated the county saw 337 recorded deaths during the past year, a number 51 less than 2021, which was 388 deaths. Of the total number of 2002 deaths, 149, or 44.2 percent were coroner cases, 27 less than in 2021.

The leading cause of accidental deaths was motor vehicle crashes at 17. Second was drug and/or alcohol toxicity at 9 deaths, followed by falls, three, hypothermia at two, asphyxia at two, fire trauma at two and animal bites at one.

Ivie reported that “among Coroner cases for 2022, 33 percent (49) were “non-natural” in manner (accident, homicide, suicide, undetermined). This is nineteen less than that of 2021 (68). Of those: