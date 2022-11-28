Aircraft Loses Landing Gear in “Hard Landing” at CWRA, No injuries

Riverton Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin reported a student pilot had a hard landing in Mooney Aircraft at 4:04 p.m. Friday at Central Wyoming Regional Airport. “The landing knocked the front wheel off and collapsed the other landing gear,” he said. “The aircraft skidded off the runway sideways and back on just a bit before stopping, no landing lights were damaged and there was no damage to the runway.”

The student pilot, identified only as a Riverton woman who with her husband has a hanger at the airport, had been taking flying lessons and had already soloed a couple times, Griffin said. She was shaken up, but not injured. “We had to get a crane up here to get the aircraft off of the runway,” he said, “and relocated to the tarmac.”

Photos by Central Wyoming Regional Airport