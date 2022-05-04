AHW Celebrates Historic Preservation in Wyoming during May

During the month of May, the Alliance for Historic Wyoming (AHW) will celebrate Wyoming’s rich history with events, tours, and exhibits throughout the state’s historic downtowns and historic sites, and museums. AHW’s month of programming is a time for communities across the state to show why historic preservation matters .

Preservationists around the country have been celebrating Historic Preservation Month since it was launched by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1973. The Alliance launched the Wyoming program in 2019 and it has grown each year, now including 25 events.

Wyoming’s Historic Preservation Month will include open houses at historic properties, tours, workshops, and community service projects. They will be promoting 5 driving tours of historic places in Wyoming through a partnership with TravelStorys and several statewide social media campaigns. A full calendar of events can be found here: www.HistoricWyoming.org/WYPreservationMonth

The Alliance for HistoricWyoming (AHW) is Wyoming’s statewide historic preservation nonprofit. A 501(c)(3) organization, AHW is dedicated to protecting our historic and cultural resources in both the built and natural environments. AHW works with individuals, organizations, and state and local governments to identify the places that represent Wyoming’s history and culture and take steps to ensure that these important places survive – respecting the story of past generations and enriching our lives for the future.