After 25 years, Dale Barrett has retired from City of Riverton

Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield Tuesday night said the retirement of Dale Barrett from the city was a “bittersweet” moment. Butterfield said Barrett had served the city for a quarter-century and had moved up in the ranks from a Sanitation worker to a leadership position through a number of steps up the ladder. To celebrate his time with the municipality, Butterfield had his colleagues from City Hall come up to prevent Barrett with his retirement “gifts.”

• A small toy dump truck from Finance Director Mia Harris

• A small toy front-end loader from Police Chief Eric Murphy

• A toy skid-steer from City Administrator Tony Tolstedt

• A paper phone from City Clerk Kristin Watson

and,

• Barrett’s “real” retirement gift from Butterfield (in a sealed envelope)

The presentations were followed by Barrett being recognized by members of the City Council and Mayor Richard Gard.

By The Way, it was also Barrett’s 40th Wedding Anniversary and his wife was there to be acknowledged as well.