Acting Supt.: St. Stephens Indian School Moving Forward

In the wake of the firings at the St. Stephens Indian School last week, at which the Superintendent, both elementary and high school principals and the school board were all fired for major wrongdoing and breach of conduct issues, the new acting Superintendent announced Monday that the school is committed to helping students and community to move forward in this challenging time.

Blakke Bertram, in a statement released to the media, said St. Stephens has a caring staff who are working hard to finish the 2021- 2022 school year for our students. He said “We ensure to our community that our staff will conduct themselves with professionalism and best practices in helping our students in continuing to learn and be safe for the remainder of the school year and moving forward. Bertram said It hurts our heart that our students and community had to endure these challenges. We are working hard with the Bureau of Indian Education and the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council to address all policies, procedures, and practices to avoid this happening again. All athletics and events, including graduation, will remain as scheduled.”