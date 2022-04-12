Acme Movie Theater Has Reopened on Riverton’s Main Street

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

This weekend marked a tremendous return from the oddity that COVID-19 brought to the town of Riverton and the rest of the world.

The Acme movie theater has finally re-opened after multiple attempts throughout the pandemic including as early as December when Acme opened for the newest Matrix movie.

Even though the Gem Theatre on 3rd street has been open to the public, and serving packed houses every weekend for weeks, the Acme theater is different in so many ways.

Firstly, the Acme was opened over 100 years ago in 1920 whereas the Gem Theatre opened in 1949. Secondly, the Acme only has one screen which houses over about 200 moviegoers per screening while the Gem carries four screens that total just around 400 seats combined.

Originally, the Acme Theatre was built for a prominent businesswoman in Riverton named Belle Mote but it has changed ownership a couple times since its construction. Initially operated by Gabel Theaters it is now owned and operated by Barry Theatres, just like the Gem Theatre in Riverton and the Grand Theatre in Lander.

Adam Barry, the owner of these theaters, said he has done his best to “just keep the lights on” during the ordeal that the COVID virus has brought to the movie theater industry. He put on multiple events throughout the pandemic including selling concessions-to-go for those that were forced to watch new releases at home and he also started a “Mystery Movie Matinee” on Saturdays where people could come and see a free movie without knowing what was going to be on the screen.

Now that the COVID-19 virus has receded to a point, masks are no longer mandatory and social distancing has become a thing of the past, people are finally able to go out and see a movie like they were intended to be seen: on the big screen.

“I think because Acme is kind of a landmark, and it’s been here forever,” Barry stated, “people love this place more. If you look at old pictures of Riverton you can see the Acme. It’s part of Riverton’s history.”

This past weekend’s grand re-opening featured the newest Michael Bay film “Ambulance” starring Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) and Eiza González (Godzilla Vs. Kong).

The movie revolves around two bank robbers, played by Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen, who are forced to steal an ambulance when their getaway goes wrong. Little do they know that the ambulance is carrying a wounded cop and an EMT worker, played by González, which only adds to the suspense as they try to outrun LAPD in a high-speed chase across southern California.

Bay’s movies are known for their extravagance and explosions which make the Acme a perfect place to enjoy his newest film. For those that may not know Bay you may have still seen some of his iconic movies: there’s the first two Bad Boys films, The Rock, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles I & II, 13 Hours, Pearl Harbor, and of course his wildly-successful Transformers franchise which has grossed over 1.5 BILLION dollars.

Needless to say the Acme will be filling fast in order to see the biggest explosions on the biggest screen in town. So don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of the return to grandeur on Main Street and a chance to once again support a local business.