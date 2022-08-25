Academy of the Winds Cornhole Tournment set Saturday

Come join our AOW community and Fremont Cornhole for a fun filled day of cornhole! Far East Foodie Food truck will be serving at the event! We will also have a live band! That’s at at 780 Von Bieker at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lander.

Our silent auction items are amazing this year:

Items like:

*Helicopter ride sponsored by Classic Air Medical

*Stargazing in the Tetons

*Overnight stay at Shoshone Rose Casino

*Custom made Cornhole boards by Scott Robeson Custom Cabinetry

*Sunset and Sunrise Wildlife Viewing in Jackson Hole

*Jackson Hole Shooting Experience

+plus many other items

There will be adult and child brackets, and prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

The whole community is invited! We look forward to seeing you there!