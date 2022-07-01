Absentee Vote Machines Confirmed to be Correctly Configured

News Release from the Fremont County Republican Party

On June 30, 2022, Fremont County Clerk’s office prepared the election machines for the absentee voting center at the Fremont County Clerk’s office in Lander. Present were County Clerk Julie Freese and Clerk’s Office staff, Fremont County Republican Chairman Ginger Bennett and Republican party representatives, and a Fremont County Democrat party representative.

The Clerk’s office staff had prepared a selection of ballots with each precinct and each race represented on the ballots. Those ballots were fed through the vote tabulator machine in the presence of the witnesses. Every conceivable malfunction of the machine was tested to assure it was properly planned for. The results were tabulated by the machine, the tabulation was compared to the totals prepared by the Clerk’s office prior to the process. Both parties agreed that the results matched, confirming that the vote tabulation machine was operating properly based on the evidence provided.

Once the confirmation was made that the machines were tabulating the votes correctly, the counting mechanism on the machine was set to zeros, and that was witnessed and confirmed by both parties. Upon confirmation that the machines had zero votes currently counted on them, that machine was sealed with numbered seals, and those seals were witnessed by both parties representatives as well. Each representative signed a statement regarding the process, indicating that we had witnessed these steps.

This process will be completed for each machine used in the 2022 Election cycle to assure that the vote tabulation prepared by the County Clerk is an accurate reflection of the votes cast by people voting in Fremont County.