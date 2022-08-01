A Younger But Talented Cowboy Football Team Will Take the Field for Wyoming in 2022

By Tim Harkins/gowyo.com

Laramie, Wyo. — The 2022 college football season begins today for the Wyoming Cowboys as they hold their first practice of fall camp. It is an early start to the Wyoming Football season as the Cowboys will kick off their 2022 season in Zero Week on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Zero Week is the week prior to when the majority of college teams kick off the season. Due to the early start of the season, the Cowboys also are allowed to begin practice for the season earlier than normal.



The Wyoming Cowboy Football team will see a number of new players take on leading roles this coming season. While the team will be younger, it is a team that features a lot of talented players. Among the talented returners for the Cowboys are running back Titus Swen, linebacker Easton Gibbs, nose tackle Cole Godbout, offensive tackle Frank Crum and kick returner/cornerback Cam Stone. All five of those individuals earned All-Conference recognition a year ago. Stone is a sophomore. All the other All-Conference returnees are juniors.



Other top returners on offense include: senior offensive lineman Eric Abojei, sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, sophomore fullback/tight end Parker Christensen and junior tight end Treyton Welch.



The defensive side of the ball will also see other talented players return including: sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, sophomore nickel back Keonte Glinton and sophomore safety Isaac White. All three ended the 2021 season as starters for the Pokes.



The offensive group will be led by running back Swen, who rushed for 785 yards as a sophomore in 2021. He led Wyoming in rushing TDs (7) and yards per carry (5.95 yards per attempt) and became more impactful on the Wyoming offense as the season progressed.



Wide receiver Cobbs was second on the team in receptions in ’21, with 25, and third in receiving yards (245). Tight end Welch had 19 receptions for 163 yards and two TDs, while fullback/tight end Christensen caught 13 passes for 127 yards.



The Cowboy defense returns two of its top three tacklers from last season in linebacker Gibbs and nose tackle Godbout. Gibbs recorded 90 tackles in 2021 to rank second behind team leader Chad Muma, who had 142 from his middle linebacker spot. Godbout was third for the Cowboys with 70 total tackles a year ago. Godbout led Wyoming in sacks in 2021 with 5.0. He and Gibbs tied for second on the team in tackles for loss with 7.0 each, trailing only Muma’s 8.0 tackles for loss. Defensive tackle Bertagnole ranked eighth on the Cowboy defense in tackles with 38. Safety White concluded the 2021 season ranking 10th in tackles for the Cowboys, with 35. Glinton finished the season as the starting nickel and was among the team leaders in passes defended, with one interception and three pass breakups.



The Cowboys concluded last season with a 7-6 record and captured a convincing 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.