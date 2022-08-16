A Good Weather Day for an Election

Another beautiful day is in store, with mostly sunny skies and highs slightly above normal. Winds will be light and variable between 10-15 mph. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains. Perfect weather to get out and vote today! High temperatures expected today include 87 in Riverton, 89 in Shoshoni, 90 in Thermopolis and 91 in Worland. Lander and Jeffrey City’s high will be in the lower 80s with the upper 70s at Dubois. Tonight’s lows in the low 50 for Dubois and in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins.