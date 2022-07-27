A Dog Attack was the cause of Death of Reservation woman in April

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

The death of a 42-year-old Wind River Reservation woman on April 10th near Ethete has been ruled accidental. According to a Fremont County Coroner’s Verdict and Case Docket, Shawna J. Bell’s death was caused by bites, lacerations, contusions, avulsions due to a dog attack. The dogs involved in the attack have since been euthanized.

The coroner’s report said Bell’s system contained 1900 ng/ml of methamphetamine which Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie said was not the cause of death. “Any amount of methamphetamine could be fatal as its not given for any medical purpose, and it depends on the individual’s built up tolerance of the drug,” she said. She indicated that Meth has become readily available in the area, again, and of all the deaths now being investigated by the Coroner’s Office, the drug is now the second most related cause of mortality in Fremont County.

Bell was only 5’4″ tall and weighted 150 pounds at the time of her death. The death was investigated by the FBI.