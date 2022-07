Warm today with sunshine and some clouds. Mainly afternoon and evening showers and t-storms will be scattered about, especially in the north; but less numerous than yesterday. Drier and hot weather is likely Friday and Saturday. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland with the upper 80s in Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 80s in Dubois.