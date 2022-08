Partly cloudy and breezy, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy rain at times. Localized flash flooding near the storms is possible. Afternoon showers will return Sunday and Monday. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the low-to-mid 80s for Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 70s in Dubois.