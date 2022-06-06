A Big Event-full week ahead in the Wind River Country: Brewfest in Lander, Antique Tractors in Shoshoni

Summertime events come out of chutes for real this coming week as Memorial Day is in the Rear View Mirror and lots of activities coming up.

For this coming week, tonight, there will be a Readers Theatre in at the Lander Art Center starting at 7 p.m. It’s a new play, “Not just any Statue in the Park”

Coming on Thursday, June 9th, in Lander. is the beginning of the season-long Native American Indian dances at the Museum of the American West at 7 pm.

Then on Friday, June 10th -it’s the Riverton Raiders Alumni Baseball Game, 6:30 p.m., Roy Peck Field. There will be Raffles, BBQ, and tons of fun! Admission is free. It’s all about raising funds for the American Legion Raiders Basebaall Program.

Also on Friday, June 10 and continuing into Saturday, June 11th is the Lander Brewfest that brings together more than twenty breweries from across Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West for two days of craft beer sampling and festivities. Brewfest ’22 will be held once again at Lander’s beautiful riverside City Park. Brewers and attendees come from all around the state and beyond for the “The Best Little Brewfest in the West.” ALL AGES are welcome, BUT NO PETS So bring your kids, non-drinking friends, and designated drivers. Event Highlights: Craft Beer: Food: High quality vendors from Fremont County and around the Cowboy State and Live Music: Fremont County’s Lost Springs Band will be playing an eclectic mix of blues and country to classic rock and pop on Friday, and 10 Cent Stranger from Laramie will be playing their windswept landscape inspired high plains country on Saturday.

Saturday, June 11, Fremont County Homemade Bazaar at the Shoshoni Recreation District Building, 97 South Maple St, from 9am-2pm.

Also, on Saturday it’s Shoshoni Day with a pancake breakfast for donations from 7-to-10 on the West Side of the Fire call, then from 10 to 4 p.m. at East Park is the tractor show activities including the tractor drive down the highway at 10 a.m.

The senior center will be hosting a bake sale in the community room from 7 to 10 and again from 4 to 7 p.m. At the Town Park, there will be a Water Splash and Firetruck water splash from 1 to 3 p. m. that’s at the corner of 3rd and Fremont.

There’s a pulled pork dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the community room and live music from 6 to 9 p.m. with Dan Seely and Packin’ the Mail

Saturday & Sunday June 11th and 12th it’s the 26th Annual Wind River Flywheeler Antique Tractor and Engine Show at the East Park Rest Area (1st and 2nd St, Shoshoni). Starting at 10am each day. Music at noon. Craft and food booths, Pedal tractor raffle.