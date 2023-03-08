71 Construction, General Superintendent & More

Company: 71 Construction, Riverton

Benefits: Competitive wages and professional development opportunities; Health/Dental and vision insurance, 401K with company match & annual Profit sharing

Position: General Superintendent (as well as others)

Description: Applicant must be able to coordinate crews, read and understand plans, set grade, familiar with GPS/Survey. Assist with estimating, daily/weekly scheduling of crews and equipment, ordering materials, conducting job interviews. Ability to conduct on the job training with employees as necessary.

How To Apply: In person and/or 71construction.com/careers

307-856-7171

820 Lough Dr.

Riverton, Wy 82501

71 construction is a drug free workplace and equal opportunity employer.

71 Construction is proud of the knowledge, experience, and education of its staff. Our professional staff holds various degrees and certifications and many have taken continuing education classes in construction, safety, and management in order to better serve our customer’s needs. 71 Construction is an equal opportunity & affirmative action employer.

