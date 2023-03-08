71 Construction, General Superintendent & More

Company: 71 Construction, Riverton
Benefits: Competitive wages and professional development opportunities; Health/Dental and vision insurance, 401K with company match & annual Profit sharing
Position: General Superintendent (as well as others)
Description: Applicant must be able to coordinate crews, read and understand plans, set grade, familiar with GPS/Survey. Assist with estimating, daily/weekly scheduling of crews and equipment, ordering materials, conducting job interviews. Ability to conduct on the job training with employees as necessary.
How To Apply: In person and/or 71construction.com/careers
307-856-7171
820 Lough Dr.
Riverton, Wy 82501
71 construction is a drug free workplace and equal opportunity employer.
Careers
71 Construction is proud of the knowledge, experience, and education of its staff. Our professional staff holds various degrees and certifications and many have taken continuing education classes in construction, safety, and management in order to better serve our customer’s needs. 71 Construction is an equal opportunity & affirmative action employer.
We attract and retain quality personnel by offering
- Competitive wages and professional development opportunities.
- Health/dental insurance for employees paid by the company with the exception of a small portion. Family coverage is available through payroll deductions.
- Tax-deferred retirement benefits through a 401(K) Plan upon completion of one continuous year of employment with up to 4% company matching funds.
- Annual profit-sharing bonus to eligible employees.
- One week of vacation after one year of employment, two weeks after the third year, and three weeks after 71 months (5 years, 11 months) of employment.
- Safety incentive program.
- Drug-free work environment with testing, counseling, and monitoring.
- With approval, use of company equipment around the house and personal use of shop facilities.
- Employee discount on landscape materials.