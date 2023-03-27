50th Shrine Bowl sends four local footballers to Casper50th Shrine Bowl sends 

By Shawn O’Brate
Staff Writer
CASPER – Every year the football season ends there is a certain sadness in the air, especially amongst the high school athletes, because of just how much fun and how important the sport is to most people around the country. But, for a very talented and select few seniors, their high school football careers do not end with a loss in the postseason or a losing season. They end with the Shrine Bowl.
This year’s Shrine Bowl is going to be the best one yet, not only because many Fremont County residents are on the team (as always) but because this will be the 50th year of Wyoming Shrine Bowl activities. Shrine Bowl games are split into North and South teams, with all the Fremont County student-athletes residing in the area of the North team.
Joining that North team will be Lander Valley’s Gabe Harris, the savior of the rivalry game against Riverton this past year. Harris finished the year fourth in receiving yards per game (69.9) for any 3A receiver and scored 12 touchdowns on the year which ranked tied for fourth in the entire class.
Harris will be able to look over on his Shrine Bowl roster and see a familiar face that he’s played with for years, Matisse Weaver. Weaver, who just signed with Dartmouth University to become their place kicker and positional defensive stud, also graced the list after finishing one point behind his teammate in points scored last year (73). Many of the points came off extra points (25) and field goals (12) but that’s because he was one of the most trusted kickers in the state with his accuracy and leg strength.
Also leading the list for Fremont County Shrine Bowl players is Shoshoni’s Pehton Truempler, a name that struck fear into the hearts of many 1A 9-Man football teams the past three years. Truempler finished with the most rushing yards in the entire class (2,080) as well as the most touchdowns as well (29). He averaged 189.1 yards per game, second only to Wind River’s Cooper Frederick.
And finally, also joining from the 3A Class, is Riverton senior Braden Vincent who finished the season with 17.7 yards per rush and three rushing touchdowns. Vincent ended the year with 278 total yards of offense and led the team in total defense with 11.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and total tackles (48.5).
The game will be held on June 10, 2023, at Kelly Walsh High School and will celebrate Wyoming Shrine Bowl alumni like coaches, managers, trainers, players and officials.