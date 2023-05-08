4A Regional Soccer schedule (with broadcast information)

After what feels like a quick season of soccer the 4A Regional Tournament has come upon us with three days of games scheduled for this upcoming weekend (May 11-13) in Rock Springs and Sheridan.

The Riverton Lady Wolverines (11-2-1) dominated their first year in the new class and look to make a big splash after their first-day bye. Meanwhile, Thunder Basin received the bye in the other girls’ bracket. Also, in the boys’ division it’s Cheyenne Central and Kelly Walsh taking the top spot and bye week.

Teams that qualify for the 4A State Tournament, also in Rock Springs, will report back to the home of the Tigers on Thursday, May 18th.

Below are the schedules, as well as what games will be broadcast on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

BOYS

WEST REGIONAL BOYS (in Rock Springs)

Thursday, May 11: (at Rock Springs HS)

(1-seed) Kelly Walsh = Bye

Game 2: (4) Riverton vs. (5) Star Valley, noon – on WyoToday YouTube

Game 3: (3) Rock Springs vs. (6) Natrona County, 2 p.m.

Game 4: (2) Jackson vs. (7) Evanston, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12: (at Rock Springs HS)

Game 5: Kelly Walsh vs. Game 2, 11 a.m. – possible Riverton game on WyoToday YouTube

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: (at RSHS)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. (Championship) –possible Riverton game on WyoToday YouTube

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m. (3rd place) – possible Riverton game on WyoToday YouTube

EAST REGIONAL BOYS (in Sheridan)

Thursday, May 11: (at Sheridan HS)

(1-seed) Cheyenne Central = Bye

Game 2: (4) Laramie vs. (5) Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Sheridan vs. (6) Campbell County, 5 p.m.

Game 4: (2) Thunder Basin vs. (7) Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 12: (at Sheridan HS)

Game 5: Cheyenne Central vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: (at Sheridan HS)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m. (Championship)

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, noon (3rd place)

—————————————————————————————————————————-

GIRLS

WEST REGIONAL GIRLS (in Rock Springs)

Thursday, May 11: (at Rock Springs JH)

(1-seed) Riverton = Bye

Game 2: (4) Jackson vs. (5) Rock Springs, noon

Game 3: (3) Natrona County vs. (6) Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Game 4: (2) Kelly Walsh vs. (7) Evanston, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12: (at Rock Springs HS)

Game 5: Riverton vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m. – on WyoToday YouTube

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: (at RSHS)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m. (Championship) – possible Riverton game on WyoToday YouTube

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 a.m. (3rd place) – possible Riverton game on WyoToday YouTube

EAST REGIONAL GIRLS (in Sheridan)

Thursday, May 11: (at Big Horn HS)

(1-seed) Thunder Basin = Bye

Game 2: (4) Campbell County vs. (5) Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Cheyenne East vs. (6) Cheyenne Central, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (2) Laramie vs. (7) Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 12: (at Sheridan HS)

Game 5: Thunder Basin vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 13: (at Sheridan HS)

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (Championship)

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10 a.m. (3rd place)