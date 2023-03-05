3A/4A Regional Basketball Scores: Riverton only County Team to Advance to State

4A West Regional – Star Valley High School, Afton

Boys

Riverton 61, Green River 45

Riverton 54, Rock Springs 41 (Riverton qualified for State Tournament)

Star Valley 56, Riverton 53 – Championship (Riverton to be the #2 Seed from the West)

Girls

Green River 55, Riverton 35

Evanston 49, Riverton 27 (Lady Wolverins eliminated.

3A West Regional – Mountain View High School

Boys

Lovell 49, Lander Valley 41

Lander Valley 51, Mountain View 44

Powell 63, Lander Valley 39 (Tigers are eliminated. Lander trailed at half time 28-9

Girls

Powell 46, Lander Valley 30

Lander Valley 45, Worland 40

Mountain View 56, Lander Valley 40 (Lady Tigers eliminated. They only scored 7 points in Third Quarter, allowing MV 17)