3A/4A Regional Basketball Scores: Riverton only County Team to Advance to State

4A West Regional – Star Valley High School, Afton
Boys
Riverton 61, Green River 45
Riverton 54, Rock Springs 41 (Riverton qualified for State Tournament)
Star Valley 56, Riverton 53 – Championship (Riverton to be the #2 Seed from the West)
Girls
Green River 55, Riverton 35
Evanston 49, Riverton 27 (Lady Wolverins eliminated.
3A West Regional – Mountain View High School
Boys
Lovell 49, Lander Valley 41
Lander Valley 51, Mountain View 44
Powell 63, Lander Valley 39 (Tigers are eliminated. Lander trailed at half time 28-9
Girls
Powell 46, Lander Valley 30
Lander Valley 45, Worland 40
Mountain View 56, Lander Valley 40 (Lady Tigers eliminated. They only scored 7 points in Third Quarter, allowing MV 17)