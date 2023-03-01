Hageman Introduces Legislation to Streamline Tribal Land Leasing

News Release from Congresswoman Harriet Hageman
Washington, DC, March 1, 2023 – Today, Harriet Hageman introduced legislation to provide flexibility and certainty in the tribal land leasing process. The bill amends the Long Term Leasing Act to allow all federally recognized tribes to enter into 99-year leases.
Congresswoman Hageman said, “One of the biggest hindrances to economic development on tribal lands is the uncertainty associated with twenty-five-year lease agreements. Many developers cannot partner with tribes for much needed commercial, retail, or industrial projects without the certainty of longer-term land leases. By extending tribal land leasing we will help to unlock economic potential and streamline development opportunities. As a result, tribes will have greater opportunity to prosper and become more empowered to chart their own future.”
Background:
- Congress enacted the Act of August 9, 1955, codified at 25 U.S.C. Sec. 415, commonly known as the Long-Term Leasing Act, to overcome the prohibition of the Non-intercourse Act.
- The Long-Term Leasing Act permitted some land transactions between Indian tribes and nonfederal parties–specifically, the leasing of Indian lands.
- The Act required that leases of Indian lands be approved by the Secretary of the Interior and limited lease terms to 25 years.
- As business opportunities and economic considerations changed, leases longer than 25 years were desired.