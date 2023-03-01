Hageman Introduces Legislation to Streamline Tribal Land Leasing

News Release from Congresswoman Harriet Hageman

Washington, DC, March 1, 2023 – Today, Harriet Hageman introduced legislation to provide flexibility and certainty in the tribal land leasing process. The bill amends the Long Term Leasing Act to allow all federally recognized tribes to enter into 99-year leases.

Congresswoman Hageman said, “One of the biggest hindrances to economic development on tribal lands is the uncertainty associated with twenty-five-year lease agreements. Many developers cannot partner with tribes for much needed commercial, retail, or industrial projects without the certainty of longer-term land leases. By extending tribal land leasing we will help to unlock economic potential and streamline development opportunities. As a result, tribes will have greater opportunity to prosper and become more empowered to chart their own future.”

