Dubois Rams prepared for playoff push

By: Shawn O’Brate
DUBOIS – This weekend marked the first series of postseason games throughout the state of Wyoming and no team is more prepared to make a serious push through them than the Dubois Rams. The Rams finished the season 7-1 after a grueling final week grudge-match against Burlington, the #1 seed in the 1A 6-Man North division, and the game saw Dubois give up more points (52) than they have in any game since mid September of last season.
“We made some mistakes that we feel like we can repair and not make again,” head coach David Trembly said before this weekend’s game. “If we can do that and play our ‘A’ game, and contain that passing game of theirs, I think we can move the ball on them well if we meet up again.”
But the Rams’ focus is now back on Burlington as they travel there Friday afternoon to play them on their home field, something that Coach Trembly prefers–like any coach–because of how it can affect traveling teams.
“Home games are huge, in Wyoming especially, because when you got to travel hours and hours that helps when you’re at home. Being home is so definitely huge,” Coach Trembly said.
The season has gone exceptionally well after their week two loss to LIttle Snake River, the #1 seed in the Rams’ 1A 6-Man South division, and Coach Trembly says a lot of it comes from their weekly meetings where they don’t discuss ‘goals’ but rather their ‘process’.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Coach Trembly explained. “Every Tuesday meeting at 7 a.m. we come in and we just talk, we obviously talk motivation but we just try turning these guys into men so they transfer those football ideas into life. Goals are things like being relentless, being tenacious, being smart and intelligent, being focused and committed and having confidence, that’s what we call our process.”
Their ‘process’ has resulted in a #2 seeding in the 6-man playoffs with the memory of last year’s semi-finals exit against Encampment still on their mind.
“It does simmer on their mind, I’d like to think it’s going to help us out,” Coach Trembly said. “We’re a year older and I know that’s in the guys’ heads, we try to keep it out of their head a little bit by trying to focus on the process but I know it’s in their head a little bit.”
One player who is definitely looking for a vengeful return to the semi’s, and hopefully the State Championship in Laramie, is Coach Trembly’s son Wyatt who helped lead Dubois to the #1 rushing offense (338.8 yards per game) and overall offense (442.6 ypg) in 6-man football. Trembly averages over 250 yards on the ground per game thanks to his average of 12.4 yards per carry and his 35 rushing touchdowns, 15 better than the next best running back, but his father knows…
