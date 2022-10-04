CWC Lady Rustlers prove they belong in nation’s top-ten

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Over the past week the Lady Rustler volleyball team has had quite a successful time on their home court.

It all started on Friday as they took on the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Golden Eagles team. Coach Darshaya Gallard said that “it was time to face our next goal” which is winning first in the conference, which all started with LCCC Friday night.

Lauryn Arnold watched the ball after hitting it over the net Thursday in Riverton (p/c Carl Cote)

Coach Gallard admitted they “struggled” even after a “very intense preseason” preparing them for these types of games, but ultimately it was the Lady Rustlers who would come out on top after dropping two of the first three sets (25-23, 14-25, 25-21) to the Golden Eagles by winning in a very close fifth-and-final set (15-13).

On Saturday, their home court advantage continued when they won in three straight sets against Eastern Wyoming College (25-10, 25-17, 25-5).

Then, on Wednesday afternoon they hosted the Northwest College Trappers in their final home game until Casper College comes to Riverton on October 28th.

Wednesday night started out in the Lady Rustlers’ favor and almost immediately found a winning formula against the team from Powell.

“We opened tonight strong,” Coach Gallard said afterwards, “the key was to keep the focus and work hard for the end result.”

CWC head volleyball coach Darshaya Gallard listened to her players during a timeout Thursday night in Riverton (p/c Carl Cote)

The Lady Rustlers finished with 40 total kills after the three sets, which is very impressive at any level of the game. Coach Gallard saw some signs of attrition but, especially late in the match, she saw her girls pick themselves up and get the win:

“Even after a four-point deficit in the third set [we] were able to close it out in the end.”

CWC would end up…

