A wet and breezy next couple of days. Widespread showers and storms expected across Wyoming today, starting in the southwest and working northeast. Rain will continue into the night. Temperatures today will be cool as a cold front finishes passing through. Today’s high temperatures will be near 60 in Dubois and in the mid to upper 60s for the Wind River and Big Horn Basin communities. Looking ahead, the forecast is for a dry Friday with temperatures similar to those expected tomorrow.