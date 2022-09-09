Lander Police Report: Thirteen Arrested, two Cited; Shoplifters; One Coroner Call

Lander Police Blotter from 9/2 through 9/8/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Che Stiffarm, 24, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Probation Hold at 5:46 p.m. on the 1st at an address on Main Street.

Sucier Yellowbear, 19, Ethete, was served a Lander Police Warrant at 8:16p.m. at the Fremont County Detention Center.

George Allen Wood,41, Lander, arrested at 4:18 p.m. on North 4th Street on a Fremont County Warrant

Lisa Apodaca, 44, Riverton, arrested at 8:31 a.m. in the 1100 block of Main Street for Driving While Under the Influence.

Richard Garcia, 51, Lander, arrested at 8:31 a.m. in the 1100 block of Main Street on a Fremont County Warrant

Guy St.Clair, 48, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:31 p.m. on South 12th Street.

Daylin Medicinecloud, 24, Lander, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at Main and Amoretti at 6:49 p.m. on the 4th.

Winn Goodman, 33, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication at 9:05 p.m. on the 4th in the 600 block of East Main Street

Stephanie Bales, 27, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 12:27 a.m. in the 700 block of East Main St. on the 6th.

Henry Quiver, 32, Ethete, arrested on a LPD Warrant at 12:36 a.m. on the 6th in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Eugene Ridgley, 61, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:21 p.m. at Lander City Park on the 6th

A 33-year-old female, Perci Runningshield, was served a LPD Warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 1:51 p.m on the 8th

Brian Bawdon, 32, Riverton, Cited for shoplifting $120 in items at Palace Pharmacy at 10:10 .m. on the 8th

Two Lander Juvenile males, ages 14 and 15 were cited for Use and Minor Under the Influence of Marijuana at 12:41 p.m. at Lander Valley High School

Patrol Calls:

A Lander resident reported receiving calls of people that had been cut up from a number in Oregon. Police advised the caller to block the number.

Two shoplifters, a man and a woman, fled the Safeway Store at 4:21 p.m. on the 1st with a quantity of food. Police were unable to locate them.

A stolen bicycle from an address on Eugene Street was located and returned to the owner at 2:45 pm. on the 2nd

The parents of an 18 month old child found wandering on Cliff Street was returned home and the parents were warned about not watching the child.

Several suspects alleged to have been shoplifting from Safeway were trespassed from the store at 9:13 p.m. on the 2nd

The Coroner was called for a deceased person at the Blue Ridge Apartments at 4:08 p.m. on the 5th. A police report indicated there was no foul play involved

A male subject was trespassed from the Safeway Store at 8:23 a.m. on the 6th.

A sex offense was reported at 2:48 p.m. on the 6th from the Lander Area. The report is under investigation.

Police were looking for a known suspect involved in littering at Mr. D’s Food Center at 3 p.m. on the 6th