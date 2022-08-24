Wyoming Kicks Off the 2022 Season With First-Ever Meeting vs. Illinois

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (Aug. 23, 2022) — The anticipation is almost over for college football fans as the 2022 college football season will kick off this week with 11 Week Zero games. Among those 11 games will be a first-ever meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Champaign, Ill. Kick time is set for 2 p.m., Mountain Time from Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.



Saturday’s 11 college football games are being played in what has been termed Week Zero. In certain seasons, Week Zero games are played the week prior to the start of the full college football schedule. It marks only the second time in Wyoming school history that the Cowboys will play a Week Zero game. UW’s only other Week Zero game was in 2018 when the Pokes traveled to New Mexico State and came away with a 29-7 victory. This week’s game will also mark only the 12th time in school history that Wyoming has played a game in the month of August. The Cowboys have a 6-5 record in August games and have won five of their last six games played in the month of August.



Where to Watch and Listen

Every Cowboy Football game is broadcast live on the 26 affiliates of the Cowboy Sports Network. Announcers are Reece Monaco, Play-by-Play (1st year), Kevin McKinney, Color Analyst (25th year) and Erick Pauley, Sideline Reporter (1st year). The pregame show begins 90 minutes prior to kickoff.



Monaco steps into the role of “Voice of Cowboy Football” this season after serving as the sideline reporter for Wyoming Football for the previous 11 seasons. He has been the “Voice of Cowboy Basketball” for the past two seasons. He takes over for long-time “Voice of the Cowboys” Dave Walsh, who retired this past season after calling Cowboy games for the past 38 years.



McKinney is entering his 25th year as color analyst for Wyoming Football and later this year will begin his 50th year as the color commentator for Cowboy Basketball.



Saturday’s Wyoming-Illinois game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Announcers will be Brandon Gaudin (Play-by-play), Joshua Perry (Color Analyst) and Rick Pizzo (Sideline Reporter).