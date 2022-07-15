Wyoming State Librarian takes Regional Leadership Role

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming State Librarian Jamie Markus took office as President of the Western Council of State Libraries on July 1. Markus leads the Wyoming State Library (WSL), a division of the State of Wyoming’s Department of Administration and Information. By statute, the WSL is tasked with serving as the official depository for state government documents and with supporting library services throughout the state.

The Western Council is made up of 22 state library agencies west of the Mississippi River. Among its functions, it promotes library service in member states, provides a forum for interstate collaboration and invests in innovative projects. Markus will serve a term of two years as Western Council President, followed by two as Past President.

“We’re fortunate to have such a collaborative library community in Wyoming,” Markus said. “Our participation in the Western Council has taken that collaboration to another level ever since Wyoming joined in the 1970s. We bring what we’ve achieved in our state to the table and in return, we learn what’s worked for others.”

This year, the Wyoming State Library celebrates 150 years of service. Among other projects, the WSL oversees the library catalog shared by more than 100 libraries, including every community college and county library system. Through its online GoWYLD.net portal, the WSL makes databases, e-books, learning resources, and more available free to every Wyoming resident. GoWYLD resources are available not just at libraries, but from home, work, or anywhere else with an internet connection.