Sports Update 07/06/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at WyoToday Media and this is what is going on in the world of sports

As promised we want to give you a few more schedules for the upcoming Fremont County Football season.

Shoshoni:

(Week 0) August 27 hosting and jamboree (10 a.m.)

(Week 1) September 1 home against Pine Bluffs (4 p.m.)

(Week 2) September 8 home against Greybull (5 p.m.)

(Week 3) September 16 at St. Stephens (1 p.m.)

(Week 4) September 23 home against Rocky Mountain (7 p.m.)

(Week 5) September 29 home against Riverside (6 p.m.)

(Week 6) October 6 at Big Piney (4 p.m.)

(Week 7) October 13 at Wind River (7 p.m.)

(Week 8) October home against Natrona JV (TBD)

Dubois:

(Week 0) August 27 at the Encampment Jamboree (12 p.m.)

(Week 1) September 3 vs Hulett (2 p.m.) (Game will be played at Ten Sleep)

(Week 2) September 9 home against Little Snake River (3 p.m.)

(Week 3) September 17 at Encampment (2 p.m.)

(Week 4) September 24 home against Farson-Eden (2 p.m.)

(Week 5) October 1 home against Meeteetse (2 p.m.)

(Week 6) October 6 home against Natrona JV (4 p.m.)

(Week 7) October 14 at Hanna Elk Mountain (12 p.m.)

(Week 8) October 21 at Burlington (1:30 p.m.)

Wind River:

(Week 0) August 26 at Casper Jamboree (2 p.m.)

(Week 1) September 1 at Saratoga (6 p.m.)

(Week 2) September 8 home against St. Stephens (5:30 p.m.)

(Week 3) September 16 home against Riverside (6 p.m.)

(Week 4) September 23 at Big Piney (2 p.m.)

(Week 5) September 29 home against Wyoming Indian (TBD)

(Week 6) October 7 at Greybull (6 p.m.)

(Week 7) October 13 home against Shoshoni (TBD)

(Week 8) October 20 home against Rocky Mountain (5:30 p.m.)