RPD: Nine Arrests including one DWUI with a Child Passenger; Attempted Arson reported; Criminal Entry and Theft

Riverton Police Blotter 6/2/22 to 6/3/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Francisco Chavez, 30, Riverton, arrested for Domestic Battery in the 500 block of Main Street at 2:46 p.m.

A 24-year-old Riverton male was cited for Shoplifting from a business in the 600 block of North Federal at 6:04 p.m.

Laziur Hanway, 65, Lander, arrested for Public intoxication at 7:16 p.m. in the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard

Sarah Evans, 40, Riverton, arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, methamphetamine,

Ambrose C’Hair, 29, Riverton arrested at 10:24 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal on a Fremont County Warrant and Interference with Police

Modesta Blackburn, 26, Arapahoe, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 10:24 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal

Andrew Bearing, 28, Arapahoe, arrested on warrants from Fremont and Natrona Counties at 10:24 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal

Amanda Moss, 23, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence with a Child Passenger an Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 10:24 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal

Louis Yellowfox, 37, Riverton, arrested at 11:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North Broadway Avenue for Public Intoxication

Keno Goggles, 37, Arapahoe, arrested at 1:03 a.m. on 6/3 in the 500 block of East Fremont on one dozen (12) RPD warrants.

Patrol calls:

A report is pending from an address in the 100 block of Shoshone Drive where a dead dog was reported in a yard and a Mother cat unable to reach her kittens inside.

In another animal-related call, a report is pending on two dogs that were running at large on Edith Street at 8:57 a.m.

A building owner in the 700 block of East Monroe reported damage to his building at 9:39 a.m.

A business in the 1200 block of College View Drive called in at 12:56 p.m. reported receiving two bad checks. A report is pending.

An attempted arson of a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of South Federal at 1:47 p.m. while a vehicle was being towed to Mark’s Auto evidence of someone trying to light it on fire was discovered. A report is pending.

A business in the 200 block of North Broadway reported an outside floor mat was taken and that human feces was found outside of the building. The call came in at 3:38 p.m. A report is pending.

A local resident in the 900 block of East Sunset reported numerous threatening phone calls and texts at 7:27 p.m. A report is pending.

A report is pending on a criminal entry of a home in the 800 block of East Adams Avenue where a back door was kicked in and a JBL Speaker was stolen.

A resident of the 100 block of Valley Circle said her vehicle alarm had been going off for the past 30 minutes at 9:58 p.m. and she wanted police to check the area in case someone was trying to enter her vehicle.