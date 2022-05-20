State Soccer Recap; Riverton/Lander Girls in State Semis; McEIroy wins at State Track

The second round of the 3A State Tournament will feature a rivalry game between Lander and Riverton for the boys and the girls but with different stakes in each game. The Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines will meet in the second round of the championship bracket. At stake is a spot in the 3A State championship game on Saturday and the loser will play in the third place match.



The Wolverines fell to Powell on Thursday by a final of 3-1. The Tigers fell to Torrington 2-0 on Thursday as well. That means on Friday the Tigers and the Wolverines will meet in a win or go home match up. The winner will play in the consolation game on Saturday and the loser's

season will be over.



We will have both games on Wyotoday Youtube with Travis Gupton with the call. Pregame for the boys” win or go home” game to start at 8:45 a.m. The pregame for the Lander Lady Tigers and the Riverton Lady Wolverines will be at 1:45 p.m.

In other Fremont County Sports:

Yesterday the 1A/2A state Track and Field meet started in Casper. The meet will run all the way until Saturday with the final rounds. You can get details of the track and field meet on milesplit.com as well as in the Ranger on Wednesday.

We have mentioned it a few times this week but The Riverton Raiders B team will be in action this weekend as they take on Green River on Saturday First Pitch is scheduled for noon.



Lastly today the Lander Lobos have added a home game for May 28 in a double header against Gillette. Game times are 11 am and 5 p.m. for the double header.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com.



You can also look at the Ranger,Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well.



