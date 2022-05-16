Riverton City Council Agenda Includes Second Review of Visitor Council Budget

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night will discuss a Memorandum of Understanding with the Riverton Chamber of Commerce to allow bicycle racks to be placed around town, mostly in city rights of way, to make the usage of bicycles easier in the community.

Councilors will have to decide what to do with a planned one percent fix our roads project on Major Avenue. The engineer’s estimate for the work was $402.7 thousand but the low bid came in at $603.2 thousand, 49.7 percent higher. The council will be presented with four options to do some of the work or to reject all bids and not do any of the work.

Another item up for action is a change in the grant application policy. The proposed changes would allow Staff to apply for grants as they arise with the understanding that these grants requests would be provided to Council for approval prior to acceptance and in most cases, at the next regular meeting following any such application. According to a staff report by City Administrator Tony Tolstedt, The proposed change would allow greater flexibility in out grant application process while maintaining appropriate oversight. If Council chose to reject any subsequent grant application, Staff would simply withdraw the grant application.

A new hanger lease at Central Wyoming Regional Airport is up for approval. The new lease would allow at 120’ by 110’ hanger on the general aviation side of the airport as proposed by Random Ranch, LLC. The term would be 10 years. The annual rent was estimated at $2,376.

The council will review the Wind River Visitors Council proposed budget again. It was tabled at the last meeting with a number of questions raised about how the budget is prepared, salaries and the Tourism Asset Fund distribution to Riverton. WRVC Executive Director Helen Wilson submitted a letter addressing the council’s concern along with several letters of support from the Cody Country Visitors Council and from former Executive Director Paula McCormick.

Selection of a delegate for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities next statewide meeting is algo on the agenda. The meeting Tuesday night is at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall.

See the agenda below: