Lander Lobos have a new look this season

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – The Lander Valley Babe Ruth league finally received their newest jerseys ahead of their first tournament of the season which, luckily for them, took place right on their home field last weekend.

Head coach Dave Rees’ Lander Lobos garnered their new black, pin-striped uniforms before their final practice of the week with some of his athletes sporting the green-and-black for the first time in their young baseball careers.

All three coaches were preparing their team for the tournament that was the the first real shot at competing against talent other than themselves this season, and it was apparent that the boys were all feeling the anticipation of the coming challenge.

“I’m excited for it, been practicing so hard lately that I just want to get out there and play real ball,” one Lobo said as they put on their jersey.

And those new jerseys helped the boys get right in their mind for the games that was played in front of their home crowds this past weekend, easing some into the spirit of the game while also mitigating the excitement in others.

At the end of the jersey handouts many similar sayings were being spoken about just what a uniform means:

“I say if you look good, you play good,” Coach Rees said, “you feel more like a team. If you look professional you feel professional.”

“If you look good, you feel good,” assistant coach Shannon Stephenson followed up with a laugh.

“It’s a sign of unison,” one player said in the crowd of Lobos warming up, “we look like a team now.”

Be sure to check out these new uniforms in action this season for the Lobos at their baseball stadium located right in City Park in Lander.