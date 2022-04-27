Powell Soccer split with Lander, then cleared highway ￼￼

By Travis Gupton

The Powell men’s soccer team pulled extra duty on their way home from a soccer game at Lander when they encountered the aftermath of a rock slide that had happened in the Wind River Canyon. The boys got out of the bus and started to move rocks and did what they could to clear up the situation.

The Panthers got the road cleared enough to allow cars to get around. One of the Lady Panthers parents Michele O’brien-Hampton was the one to give K2 Radio News the story and she said that when they arrived at the canyon the Powell boys were already at work.

“We were headed back from games in Lander and Pinedale,” she told K2 Radio News, “Once we hit the Wind River Canyon, a woman was flagging cars telling us there was a rockslide ahead. I was behind the Worland boys bus. The coach and assistant got out of the Worland bus and walked through the 3 tunnels and said the Panther bus was ahead.”

Hampton said that she doesn’t know why the boys did what they did but she isn’t surprised. “I don’t know why they got out to help, but I just know these boys have been teammates from early Heart Mountain soccer years and they truly are a team in every sense of the word,” O’brien-Hampton said.

Powell athletic director Scott McKenzie was not with the team but was not shocked that the team would do something like this. “ I wasn’t on site to witness this first hand…my reaction was…I was not surprised that Coach Gilliatt and his team would step up and help out,” McKenzie said. “He runs a class act program and this 100% shows what he and his team stands for. I was proud of the group when I saw the first Facebook post. In this time of struggle, I think the team was able to show folks that good things are still happening in our great state.”

Powell Boys Soccer Head Coach David Gilliatt said that neither he or his team had a second thought about the action they took and that they had a plan should things get worse.

“We had a plan of action in the event of any additional rock movement and we had multiple people watching the mountain just in case. I would guess with as many hands as we had working together, we were done in 6-7 minutes,” Gillatt said.“ We literally cleared the minimum amount needed to allow vehicles to pass through safely. I have no regrets. We exercised great caution and acted quickly with a plan. I have read several people criticize our actions and the decision to tackle this ourselves. There is risk in this life. That’s a fact. We aren’t meant to avoid all risks or we wouldn’t play sports, drink from a garden hose, or travel through Wind River Canyon in a metal box with windows. I love these young men and would die to keep them safe, but I am also very intentional in contributing as much as is within my power to their progress of becoming men and good men at that. This is just as important to me as making them better soccer players.”

Gilliatt finished his comments with “When rocks block your path. You move them out of the way.”

WYDOT District 5 Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers in an interview with the Cowboy State Daily said that even though all went well, the Wyoming Department of Transportation would not recommend something like that. “You know, that was totally on their own, and we would not recommend that,” said Beers. “Now, I’m glad it all went well, and I’m glad they were able to get through there safely. But at that point, it was a fairly volatile situation. There could have been more rocks that could have come down.” Despite the situation O’brien-Hampton says that there is something to be said about seeing a problem and not waiting around to do something about it. ““It takes guts to be the guy or girl that doesn’t sit back and watch things happen,” O’brien-Hampton said to K2 Radio News. “You need moxie to make things happen. I’m just glad I witnessed that moxie firsthand.”



WYDOT was able to clean the rockslide completely and the canyon is fully accessible now.