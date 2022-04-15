County Organizations received Humanities Grants

From Wyoming Humanities

Through its vision to promote engaged communities, improve quality of life, and enhance the state’s economy, Wyoming Humanities is proud to announce the latest round of grants awards provided across the state.

These funds were made possible through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan” or SHARP.

Grants were awarded in three categories:

• General Operating – for operational and salary support

• Programming – to support their humanities-based programs or projects

• Recovery – for specific efforts related to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

In this cycle, Wyoming Humanities awarded $408,940. Since the organization started granting these funds last fall, more than half a million dollars has been provided to Wyoming organizations ($373,940 in general operating, $68,343 in programming, $64,228 in recovery).

The following list highlights organizations that have received these grants through Wyoming Humanities since October 2021, sorted by county. Note that many of these grants have reach beyond the borders of their own county, some impacting the entire state.

Fremont County

• Dubois Museum: Wind River Historical Center: $7,500

• e2e Treks, DBA KULU Treks: $5,000

• Fremont County Library System: $10,000

• Fremont County Pioneer Museum, Lander: $7,500

• Lander Children’s Museum: $7,500

• Wind River Heritage Center, Riverton: $5,000

Goshen County

• Goshen County Library: $10,000

Hot Springs County

• Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center: $7,500

Washakie County

• Washakie County Library System: $10,000

Wyoming Humanities also provided the following grants to statewide organizations:

• Access the World with World Languages & Culture*: $15,000

• Circular Wyo: $5,000

• Wyoming State Historical Society: $7,500

• Wyoming State Museum: $10,000