2A State Tourney Results: County Teams All Eliminated

Wyoming State Basketball Championship Results
Class 2A
Boys
Thursday
Tongue River 83, Shoshoni 54
Wind River 74, Wright 68
Friday
Greybull 54, Shoshoni 49 (Shoshoni eliminated)
Pine Bluffs 69, Wind River 57
Saturday
Third Place Game: Tongue River 76, Wind River 57 (Cougars are eliminated, there is no 4th place)
Girls
Thursday
Tongue River 73, Wyoming Indian 70
Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Shoshoni 29
Friday
Shoshoni 52, Wyoming Indian 44, Lady Chiefs are eliminated
Saturday
Consolation Trophy: Rocky Mountain 52, Shoshoni 30 (Shoshoni is eliminated, there is no 5th place)