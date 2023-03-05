2A State Tourney Results: County Teams All Eliminated

Wyoming State Basketball Championship Results

Class 2A

Boys

Thursday

Tongue River 83, Shoshoni 54

Wind River 74, Wright 68

Friday

Greybull 54, Shoshoni 49 (Shoshoni eliminated)

Pine Bluffs 69, Wind River 57

Saturday

Third Place Game: Tongue River 76, Wind River 57 (Cougars are eliminated, there is no 4th place)

Girls

Thursday

Tongue River 73, Wyoming Indian 70

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Shoshoni 29

Friday

Shoshoni 52, Wyoming Indian 44, Lady Chiefs are eliminated

Saturday

Consolation Trophy: Rocky Mountain 52, Shoshoni 30 (Shoshoni is eliminated, there is no 5th place)