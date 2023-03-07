2A State Basketball Tournament recap

CASPER – This past weekend was the finale to another exciting season of 1A and 2A basketball in Wyoming and a few teams from Fremont County made their schools and communities proud with their performances at Casper College and Natrona County High School.

The first day of games was heavily covered in the weekend edition of the Ranger and Lander Journal, but the second and third days of the tournament were filled with some of the best play.

For instance, on Friday, the Shoshoni Lady Blue and the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs faced off for the chance at the 2A third-place game and another day to play. After the Lady Chiefs finished third last year it was obvious they were pushing to get back to where they resided for three years straight, but first they had a determined Shoshoni team that had played them and seen them play down the road all season long.

After two quarters of play it was 22-21 in favor of the Lady Chiefs. Wyoming Indian took that lead thanks to their free throw shooting (100%) which helped their ailing field goal percentage (29.2%) and uncharacteristic three-point percentage (22.2%).

It was once again neck-and-neck in the third but only after Shoshoni started off on a 9-2 run that Wyoming Indian would eventually answer about halfway through the quarter. At the end of the quarter it was 36-34 with the Lady Chiefs taking the lead right at the end.

After the fourth quarter began it was the Lady Blue show as they once again went on a run to begin the final eight minutes of play, only this time they didn’t let Wyoming Indian get back into the game. After a 12-1 run to start the fourth the Lady Blue could smell the victory if they only kept their foot on the gas, which they did.

Shye Killsontop shot a jumper against Shoshoni Friday in Casper. (p/c Carl Cote)

Shoshoni would shoot 55% from the field in the second half and put up 18 points in the fourth compared to Wyoming Indian’s eight, leading to a Lady Blue victory by a score of 52-44. This win put an end to one Fremont County team and allowed another to see another day.

The next day Shoshoni would see a surprising face in the consolation trophy game, Rocky Mountain, the same team that won the 2A West in front of them last week and entered Casper as a one-seed.

Shoshoni, the only Fremont County girls’ team to make it to the final day of play, found themselves down quickly to the Lady Grizzlies when they started off down 11-1 and in foul trouble.

Eventually Shoshoni’s weekend at the state tournament would end by a score of 52-30 in favor of Rocky Mountain.

A great season capped off in losing fashion is never how any coach or player wants to end but after a season that went back and forth, ending in an 11-11 record, the journey to the end was about as exciting and encapsulating as possible.

In the end, the Burns Lady Broncs won their first state title in school history and became one of the biggest underdog stories in Wyoming High School basketball as they rose from the four-seed in the East to the State Champions in 2A.

BOYS

After Shoshoni lost on the first day the Wranglers were put up against a similar task in the Greybull Buffaloes, a team that beat them twice during the regular season. The game started off poorly as Greybull took a large lead, getting up by 11 before the end of the first quarter.

Luckily, Shoshoni wasn’t going to give up as senior Trey Fike started landing his three-pointers in the bottom of the net and helping his Wrangler team creep up on the Buffaloes. They would get within four points before halftime but after the buzzer rang loud throughout the stadium the Greybull Buffaloes were up 28-22.

Alex Mills gathered the ball against Grey Bull’s Defense Friday in Casper. (p/c Carl Cote)

The Wranglers stayed close, typically within five-to-seven points, but it never felt like Greybull was going to give up the lead, even when they were only up 48-45 thanks to back-to-back threes by Braxton Mills and Fike.

It was then that Greybull started to match the output from their Wrangler opponent, shooting strong free throws with barely any time on the clock. Sadly, the Wranglers could not complete the comeback and lost by a score of 54-49, sending them home a day earlier than they’d like to be sent home.

The only team to make it to the final day in the 2A Boys bracket was the 2A West Champions, the Wind River Cougars.

After winning the first day’s game against Wright 74-68 (see the weekend edition of Fremont County Sports for more information), they took on a tough Pine Bluffs team that was ready and willing to do whatever it took to get past them and into the state championship game.

Team captain JayCee Herbert led the team in their pregame huddle ritual Saturday for the last time in his high school career. (p/c Carl Cote)

Pine Bluffs dominated the second quarter, putting up calculated, well-placed shots that improved their first half shooting percentage to 44.8% compared to Wind River’s 32%. Entering halftime the boys of Wind River would find themselves looking up at the Hornets’ 16-point lead, 36-20.

Wambli Romero took the ball baseline for the Cougars Saturday in Casper. (p/c Carl Cote)

The second half was by far the best half that Wind River had on the day as they shot over 53% from the field and started connecting on their three-pointers (44.4% 3P%). They put up 21 in the third but their defense could not stop much from getting through, allowing 22 points to keep the deficit around the same.

Even with a 16-point fourth quarter it wouldn’t be enough and Pine Bluffs would end up winning the game 69-57, ending Wind River’s and Fremont County’s chances at hosting a State Championship parade.

The next day the Cougars started off much better, this time against the Tongue River Eagles, but the defenses of both teams continually let each other score consistently. Both teams traded field goals and free throws early with three lead changes and three ties before the end of the first quarter that saw the Eagles up 23-20 thanks to a last-second three.

Wind River and Tongue River didn’t change a thing in the second quarter with the Cougars and Eagles trading leads over and over again until the halftime score read 40-40.

Sadly the third quarter is where the Eagles started to run away with the game, going on a 16-5 run to start. The Cougars would end up losing 76-62, ending any hopes of Wind River’s trophy case getting any bigger until next season.

With that said, the Cougars put on a heck of an effort to end the season both in the Regional Tournament and the State Tournament and sent off their strong senior class with a full weekend of games in Casper.

Pine Bluffs ended up winning the 2A boys’ bracket in a big way, scoring 49 and holding Big Horn to 38 for the Hornets’ second-straight state championship.

By: Shawn O’Brate