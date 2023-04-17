2023 Winter COTY list

FREMONT COUNTY – After an extremely snowy winter and weeks of waiting, the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA) Coach of the Year list was finally released on Monday afternoon with a couple coaches from around Fremont County gracing the group of great sideline leaders.

One coach that is not surprising to see on the list is Lander Valley’s boys’ swim coach, Shawna Morgan, who has been the Tigers’ head coach for a decade now and capped off the 27th straight state championship this past winter.

Morgan, who has never seen a season where her boys did not end up on top, said that “all season long we work harder than anyone else … Nobody is going to outwork us in the pool.”

She proved why she was named to the Coach of the Year (COTY) list once again but someone that had a strong season as coach and even overachieved their expectations.

That coach was Wyoming Indian Middle School wrestling coach Todd Ghormley who was one of two junior high coaches to grace the COTY list. After a strong regular season it was the Chiefs’ middle school team that took top place at the WRCAA Conference Championships and showed they were for real.

After finding out that he was nominated into the WCA COTY award Ghormley said “I’m still more than a little surprised at being nominated, much less discovering today that I was one of the finalists.”

“I would like to first thank my wife and children for putting up with me and being my biggest fan club! I couldn’t give coaching my full heart without their love and support,” Ghormley continued. “Second, I would like to thank the amazing coaching staff I have to work with. They make our coaching philosophy work for kids, not the other way around … [and] I would like to thank all of the coaches and community members who see the good things that we are doing at Wyoming Indian, and we [at] WIMS Wrestling appreciate all of your support!”

The COTY list was filled with coaches from all over Wyoming in all classes, but Cody would end up with the most nominated with four.

The rest of the 2023 list is shown below: