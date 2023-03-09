2023 Indoor Track and Field All-State selections

FREMONT COUNTY – The Wyoming High School track and field season is split between winter and spring with indoor taking place during the snowy months, and the outdoor taking place these next few months. Now that the Indoor Track and Field season is officially over, with many Lander and Riverton student-athletes doing extremely well at the state tournament last week, the list of All-State selections has been announced.

Lander’s newly sanctioned Indoor team, fresh off years of competing with Riverton, landed five runners on the 3A Boys’ All-State list which tied them with Evanston for the most. To nobody’s surprise Gage Gose was one of those five, especially after finishing first in the 55 meter hurdles (7.53 seconds) finals and 200 meter dash (23.08) prelims.

Gose, who recently signed with Davidson College to join their hurdles group, was one of the most outstanding runners and hurdlers over the past four years and is preparing to keep it going with one last outdoor track season under his father and coach, Ben gose.

Another Lander senior that made the All-State list for Indoor Track and Field was Joel Bever who finished 10th in the 55 meter dash (6.86 seconds) as well as the 200 meter dash (24.59 seconds), both of which ended up being new personal records for the senior. Joining Bever and Gose was another non-surprising name, Reed McFadden.

McFadden, who helped the Lander boys’ swim team win another state championship just a few weeks earlier, finished third in both the prelims (8.22 seconds) and final heats (8.32 seconds) of the 55 meter hurdles behind his teammate Gose. McFadden had a great second-to-last meet as well, finishing first in the 400 meter dash (52.92 seconds) and fourth in the 800 meter run (2:21.10) at the Last Chance Qualifier meet at the end of February.

Finally, Lander seniors Aidan Russell and Matisse Weaver, rounded out the Tigers’ All-State selections after Russell finished the season ranked 23rd in the state in the 60 meter dash (7.76 seconds) and Weaver finished 17th in the state in 400 meter dash (53.35 seconds).

As for Riverton, the Wolverines were only able to propel one indoor track and fielder onto the All-State list and it might not be who you think. Senior Watie Whiteplume, who finished 2nd in the high jump with a new personal record of five-feet-ten-inches cleared. Whiteplume finished in the top-eight of all Wyoming high jumpers at the end of the 2023 Indoor season, as well as top-fifty in the 60 meter dash.

Some notable snubs from the All-State list was Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield, who ranked in the top-ten of the 1600 meter run and top-three in the 3200 meter run, and freshman Addison Alley who finished in the top-ten of two separate events (55 meter hurdles & high jump) at the Wyoming Indoor State Track and Field Championships. Also, junior Kiana Swann could have easily been selected to the list after finishing 12th in the 1600 meter run at the State Championship and setting a new personal record in the 800 meter run (2:34.84) as she placed 15th in the final race of the season.

Many of these names, and more, will be transitioning rather easily to the outdoor track and field season that begins later on this month.

Below are the lists of both the 4A and 3A boys and girls All-State selections from the Wyoming Coaches Association: