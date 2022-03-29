Sports Update 3-29-22

It was Lander who had an outstanding showing in the green river Invitational. In the 200 meter dash for the girls Avery Bever placed 3rd with a time of 13.38.

Riverton’s Victoria Gale finished 7th with a time of 13.70. Lander’s Alexa Colman finished 8th followed by Riverton’

s McAye Fegler who finished 9th.

Bever finished 2nd in the 200 meter dash as well. Victoria Gale also placed in the dash in third place with a time of 28.55.

Other runners to place in the meet was Ellie Kaufman who took the top spot in the girls 400 meter dash. Marlee Jones placed second in the 800 meter run.

Lander Valley dominated the relays placing first in the girls 4×100 and the girls 4×400

The teams were compromised of Kaufman, Kyndal McFadden, Marlee Jones and Abigail Gribowkas in the 4×400 and then Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowkas, Alexa Colman and Avery Crane in the 4×100.

The lady Tigers Kyra Simonson placed third in the pole vault clearing 6 feet even in a Jump off. Abigail Gribowkas finished third on the long jump with a distance of 15 feet five inches. Riverton’s Victoria Gale finished sixth in the same event with a distance of 14 feet seven inches.

In the overall scores Lander finished second in the girls competitions with a final score of 102.50. Riverton finished seventh place with 23 points.