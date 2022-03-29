RPD: Five Arrests, Two Citations reported; Three vehicle crashes; Two Stolen Vehicles; Shoplifting

Riverton Police Department from 3/25/22 to 7 a.m. on 3/28/22

Arrests:

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Hunter Washakie, 20, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 9:56 a.m. on North Broadway Ave.

A 39-year-old male from Sheridan was cited for a traffic offense at 10″05 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Federal Blvd.

Lola Brown, 45, St. Stephens, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence on a Fremont County warrant at 11:19 p.m. in the 800 block of South Federal.

Louis Yellowfox, 37, Riverton, arrested for Public Intoxication and seven outstanding RPD warrants at 3:44 p.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing.

A 19-year-old Riverton male was cited for Interference with Police at 6:48 p.m. on the 26th on East Lincoln Avenue

Colby Hoiser, 42, Riverton, arrested for Interference with Police and Disturbing the Peach at 10:39 p.m. on the 26th at an address on East Fremont.

Jaelyn Goggles, 26, Riverton, arrested for Domestic Assault at 2:22 p.m. on Sunday at an address on Edith Street

Patrol Calls

A two-vehicle crash was reported at North 5th East and East Main at 9:11 a.m. on Friday

A report is pending on a crash in the Walmart parking lot allegedly involving a drunk driver. The report was called in at 10:53 a.m. on the 25th.

A report of numerous graffiti tagging incidents was reported at 12:24 p.m. from addresses on North Third East.

A report is pending of a window being broken out of a vehicle at 1:23 p.m. on the 25th at an address on College Hill Drive

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:38 p.m. on the 25th at Webbwood Road and Lewis Street. There were no injuries.

A potential fraud and identity theft was reported from the Hunter Circle area in Riverton at 8:07 a.m. on the 26th.

A report is pending on a REDDI report phoned in at 2:32 p.m. on the 26th after witnesses said a man bleeding from his face turned east onto Webbwood Road from North Federal.

A resident on Big Bend Avenue reported two vehicles, a Honda and a Chrysler, were stolen from the residence. A report was taken.

A criminal entry call was received at 12:44 p.m. Sunday from Meadow Lark Lane where an unlocked vehicle parked there had been entered and rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

A shoplifting incident was report from a business on North Federal Sunday at 10:02 p.m. A report is pending.

A vehicle parked on East Sunset was vandalized when persons unknown removed the valve stems from the tires, causing them to go flat. The call came in at 9:37a.m. Sunday