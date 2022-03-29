Jan 25, 1979 – Mar 25, 2022

Nicholas “Nick” Brown, 43, passed on March 25, 2022 in Denver from Covid complications. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 763 Whitehawk Drive. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at the Shakespeare Cemetery.



Nicholas ”Nick” Wes Brown was born in Lander, WY to Ovila Joseph Brown and Francene Shakespeare on January 25, 1979. Nick lived in Wyoming until he was 4yr old and moved to the Pacific NorthWest, Seattle WA where he spent most of his young life.



Nick was baptized into the Catholic faith.



When he was young, loved to play jokes and make others laugh. He enjoyed traveling back and forth between Washington and Wyoming to see family and friends. Nick loved the Seattle Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders and the SuperSonics. He enjoyed mixed Marshall Arts and he coached his sister in this sport. He was an artist and loved drawing portraits and landscapes. He also enjoyed cooking but above all he loved being around his nieces and nephews.



He worked for Careful Movers out of highschool, then moved to Denver, CO for a few years where he worked with a sprinkler fitting company. In 2015 He attended the TERO Vocational Training Center and NorthWest Carpenter Pleural Institute of Washington, where he was a carpenter apprentice.



In July of 2018 he had been diagnosed with CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) and had been doing well with the daily chemo pill. In June of 2021 he was informed the CML had entered into a Blast phase and he would need a bone marrow transplant. This past September 2021 he and his older sister Mary were a match and she donated her bone marrow stem cells and went into remission in February 2022. Nick also had been exposed to Covid and with an already compromised immune system he fought hard. He married Sheila Wopsock-Brown on February 14, 2022 who he loved with all his heart. Nick loved doing his carpentry work, sketching and listening to old R&B music, watching movies and teasing all his Nephews and Nieces.



Nick is survived by his Wife Sheila Wopsock-Brown, Sons Nicholas “Nico” Brown Jr, Thomas (Catherine) LaRose and Boyce Manning, Daniel Zackuse, Jori Shakespeare and Michael Willow Jr and Daughters Natlie LaRose (Riley Ridley), Shoshanna (Oscar) Puente, MacKenzie and Lydia Shakeapeare. His Mother, Francene Shakespeare. Uncle Jim (Cathy) Shakespeare, Darrel O’Neal, Sr. Raymond Joseph (Letha) Shakespeare, Bryan Trosper, Greg LeBeau, Cyrtil Martinez, John Earl Willow, Delmont (Ann) Shakespeare, Sr. Joshua Hepfner, Morrison Brother’s. Aunties Elizabeth (Larry) Antone, Lynelle (Richard) Shakespeare-Brown, Patrica (Milton) Trosper, Donita Spotted Elk, Vicky & Vernita Shakespeare, Darliss(Rex) Crow, Sarah (Jimmy) Littleshield, Diana DeLeon. Margie, Linda, Christine, Veronica, Joan Willow, Anne Hepfner, Grandparents: Alvena Oldman, Audrey, Jody, Trish, Karen, Kay, Becky, Jerri, Alicia, Jerome, Marty (Aldene) Underwood, Diane (Gary Lee) Westergaurd. Siblings Mary N. Brown, Todd Brown, Shaun T Ferris, Weston, Jami, Dallen Shakespeare, Josephine & Jared Wallingbull, Ethan and Janea Harris, Darsyl (Skyler) Posey, Bernard (Jr Bear) and Robert D Friday of Wyoming, Melissa Abeyta of New Mexico, Donvion Sather, Pamela Abeyta, Jolene Fryberg & Julio Diez of Washington. Trosper/Ancheta Kids, Sanchey/Zackuse kids of Tulalip WA, DeLeon Sister of Washington, O’Neal siblings of Wyoming and Alaska. Friday siblings of North Fork Rd, Manzanare Boys, Posey & SunRhodes Kids of Givens Rd, SpottedElk/McAdams of Ethete Rd, Shakespeare Siblings of White Hawk Dr. Oldman Sisters of Thunder Lane, Shakespeare/Miranda of Plunkett Rd, LeBeau Sisters of Ethete. Whiteeyes siblings of South Dakota, Friday siblings of Montana and Oklahoma, Brown, Kessler, LaPlante, Morrison families of South Dakota. Shakespeare, Underwood, Redman, Trosper, Willow, families of Wyoming. Ancheta, Sanchey and Garza Families of Washington. Numerous other family and friends.



Nick was preceded in death by daughter Lalasa and Baby Brown & Veronica Engavo, his Father Ovila Joseph Brown, Grandmother, Mary Christine Shakespeare, Grandparents Kennth “Bobby” and Josphine “Josie” Shakespeare, John and Fiedelia Brown, Grandfathers, Richard “Big Rock”, George West, Michael, Nickerson John Shakespeare, Grandmother, Maria Martinez, Lydia Friday, Brothers Brandon Farris, CPL. Billy Farris, Thomas Antone, Anthony “Tony” Harris, Stanley W. Shakespeare, Jasper “Sonny” Miller and Michael J. Willow, Sisters Krista Farris, Frances Miranda, Uncles Dallas, Medford, and Cedric Shakespeare, Clement, Mike & Gabriel Friday. Dominic & Lil Chalie Martinez, Norman Willow, Sr. . Aunties Lucy Shakespeare, Justina Shakespeare, Annette O’Neal, Rosie Antelope. Madonna “Ann” Friday.



Nick had the biggest heart in the world, he loved all of his friends and relatives.



